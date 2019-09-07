Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“The Bitterroots,” by C.J. Box.
“The Russia Account,” by Stephen Coonts.
“The Perfect Wife,” by J.P. Delaney.
“The Dragon Republic,” by R.F. Kuang.
“The Doll Factory,” by Elizabeth Macneal.
“Inland,” by Tea Obreht.
“The Last Good Guy,” by Jefferson T. Parker.
“The Warning,” by James Patterson.
“City of Windows,” by Robert Pobi.
“Devotion,” by Madeline Stevens.
“The Dearly Beloved,” by Cara Wall.
“Blood Truth,” by J.R. Ward.
“The Oysterville Sewing Circle,” by Susan Wiggs.
“Contraband,” by Stuart Woods.
Nonfiction
“A Good Provider is One Who Leaves: One Family and Migration in the 21st Century,” by Jason Deparle.
“Have You Eaten Grandma?: Or, the Life-Saving Importance of Correct Punctuation, Grammar, and Good English,” by Gyles Brandreth.
“America is Better Than This: Trump’s War Against Migrant Families,” by Jeff Merkley.
“Normal Sucks: How to Live, Learn, and Thrive Outside the Lines,” by Jonathan Mooney.
