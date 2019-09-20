Fiction
“Nothing Ventured,” by Jeffrey Archer.
“Texas Forever,” by Janet Dailey.
“Akin,” by Emma Donoghue.
“Dark Illusion,” by Christine Feehan.
“Cold Storage,” by David Koepp.
“The Girl Who Lived Twice: A Lisbeth Salander Novel,” by David Lagercrantz.
“The Glass Woman,” by Caroline Lea.
“After the Flood,” by Kassandra Montag.
“Rival’s Break,” by Carla Neggers.
“All Out War,” by Sean Parnell.
“Secrets We Kept,” by Lara Prescott.
“Vendetta in Death,” by J.D. Robb.
The Chestnut Man,” by Soren Sveistrup.
Nonfiction
“Overtime: Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines at the Crossroads of College Football,” by John U. Bacon.
“Limitless Mind,” by Jo Boaler.
“Hivemind: The New Science of Tribalism in Our Divided World” by Sara Rose Cavanagh.
“Power Grab: The Liberal Scheme of Undermine Trump, the GOP, and Our Republic,” by Jason Chaffetz.
“Our Dogs, Ourselves: The Story of a Singular Bond,” by Alexandra Horowitz.
