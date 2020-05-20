Boonslick Regional Library will begin to introduce new and existing services in phases to keep safety of staff and community a top priority.
On Monday, May 18, staff returned to their branches providing pick up service for library materials, answering phones, taking requests, and answering questions. The library is receiving shipments of masks, gloves, and additional cleaning supplies for staff, and has created new safety procedures for receiving and lending materials. Staff members are practicing social distancing and using personal protective equipment.
All branches are accepting returns of previously checked-out materials via book drops; the library will not accept returns in the vestibules. Every item returned will be placed in quarantine for 72 hours before being made available for the next patron.
Due dates for all previously checked-out materials have been extended through the end of June and overdue fines are temporarily suspended. The library will not be accepting material donations.
Tablets are available at each library location to be checked out on an hourly basis. Patrons can call the library to reserve a tablet and then follow the pickup arrangements. Patrons will use the free Wi-Fi service from the library parking lot. Printing is available through the mobile printing application.
BRLMOBILE2Go will also provide free Wi-Fi services to individuals from their vehicles. Patrons will use their device to access the free library Wi-Fi service during each BRLMOBILE2Go visit. Watch for signs in your local communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.