On Monday, Dec. 16, the storytime program from 10 to 11 a.m. at Boonslick Regional Library in Sedalia will include a Christmas party. Children ages 2 to 5 will listen to Christmas stories, decorate Christmas cookies and Santa and Mrs. Santa will visit. This will be the final storytime program for this session. The next session will begin in February. For more information, visit www.boonslickregionallibrary.com or call 660-827-READ.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.