On Monday, Dec. 16, the storytime program from 10 to 11 a.m. at Boonslick Regional Library in Sedalia will include a Christmas party. Children ages 2 to 5 will listen to Christmas stories, decorate Christmas cookies and Santa and Mrs. Santa will visit. This will be the final storytime program for this session. The next session will begin in February. For more information, visit www.boonslickregionallibrary.com or call 660-827-READ.
