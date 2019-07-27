Boonslick Regional Library in Sedalia will host the 2019 end of summer programs celebration at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, in the library meeting room. Patrons will be entertained by Brian Wendling, a professional juggler. This program is open to Boonslick patrons of all ages. For more information, visit www.boonslickregionallibrary.com or call 660-827-READ.
