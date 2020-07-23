Boonslick Regional Library will host an end-of-the-summer reading party online.
Patrons can join the party on the library’s Facebook page at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. The party theme will be “Pete the Cat.” There will be stories, singing and dancing, games and crafts. Stop by the library ahead of time and pick up an activity bag that will include the craft materials. There are still a lot of prizes to be claimed so make sure to log all reading and don’t forget to pick up prizes at the library by Aug. 1.
For more information, visit www.boonslickregionallibrary.com or call 660-827-READ.
