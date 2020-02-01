Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St., will host After School Lego Club from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Mondays beginning Feb. 3. Lego Club will continue weekly through April 27.
Kids of all ages just need to bring their imaginations and creative skills and build with Legos. The library will provide lots of Legos. Bring friends to build with or meet new friends. Completed projects will be displayed in the Children’s Department for one week. Lego Club will be hosted in the library meeting room. For more information, visit www.boonslickregionallibrary.com or call 660-827-READ.
