Boonslick Regional Library in Sedalia will sponsor a poster contest open to patrons ages 5 to 18.
Participants will create posters to promote the summer reading program theme, “Imagine Your Story.” Winners will be selected in two different age groups, 5 to 11 and 12 to 18. The winning artwork will be printed and used to promote the 2020 summer reading programs. Participants can pick up the poster paper and contest guidelines at the library, 219 W. Third St., beginning Feb. 18. Completed artwork must be returned to the library by Saturday, March 14.
For more information, visit www.boonslickregionallibrary.com or call 660-827-READ.
