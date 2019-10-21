Boonslick Regional Library in Sedalia has started Story Time for children ages 2-5. Programs will include story books, songs, fingerplays, art activities, holiday parties and more. Story Time for 2-year-olds will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21 to Dec. 16. Programs for 3 to 5 year olds will be hosted at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 to Dec. 19. All programs will be hosted in the library meeting room.
