Boonslick Regional Library in Sedalia will host a multiplayer virtual reality gaming event from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
The library will be featuring “Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes!” This is a fun team game where players are on the Bomb Squad. There will also be VR Ping Pong, VR Kart Racing, VR board games and more. This event is open to young adults ages 13 to 18.
For more information visit www.boonslickregionallibrary.com or call 660-827-READ.
