Virtual Summer Reading Programs at Boonslick Regional Library will begin June 15. Pre-readers, kids, and teens may participate in “Imagine Your Story” to receive prizes and entries for drawings. They may register through a mobile application and online. The library will also host virtual demonstrations and storytimes on its Facebook page. Sign-up for programs will begin Monday, June 15. Children who do not have access to computer use can participate in the reading club. For more information, call 660-827-7323 or visit boonslickregionallibrary.com.
