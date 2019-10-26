Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St., will host a virtual reality demonstration at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. This program is for ages 12 and older. Staff will demonstrate the Boonslick Regional Library's VR equipment and let the public try out this unique experience.
For more information, call 660-827-READ ext. 3.
