Zoom into Story Time with Boonslick Regional Library for a live video reading with children’s book author Mike Artell. Artell is an award-winning children’s author, illustrator, musician and speaker who has written more than 45 books. Children will get to visit with Artell and see him read one of his own books.
Join the library on the Boonslick Facebook page at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1. Click on the link to join the Zoom storytime with Artell. For more information, visit www.boonslickregionallibrary.com or call 660-827-READ.
