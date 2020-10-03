Join Boonslick Regional Library for free weekly storytime programs this season. The library will have many activities: finger plays, songs, crafts and stories. Take-home craft and activity bags are available for registered participants. Storytime will be hosted online via Zoom at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 through Dec 16. To sign up for the program, call the local Boonslick Regional Library.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Sedalia marijuana dispensary receives approval to operate
- Second historic statue on Pettis County Courthouse grounds damaged
- Two arrested in connection with August shootings in Sedalia
- Man charged in 2019 Benton County homicide
- Postal Service locates missing absentee ballots
- Sedalia's Influence: 2020 Distinguished Alumni a witness to change
- Smithton man accused of killing wife with truck
- Post Office unable to locate missing absentee ballots
- Two historic Pettis County Courthouse statues sent for repairs
- Pettis County reports largest weekly COVID increase since pandemic began
Images
Videos
Commented
- Sticking to my presidential decision (13)
- Letter: COVID-19 problems are over-hyped (5)
- Letter: We should all wear a mask (4)
- Violent protestors ruining peaceful efforts (4)
- Pettis County reports largest weekly COVID increase since pandemic began (3)
- Bothwell Board looks at finances, new air handlers (3)
- Standing up for our democracy is the top issue (3)
- Pettis County Republican Party hosts annual dinner (3)
- Letter: Another response to local medical leaders (3)
- Letter: Hartzler should offer response to veterans (2)
Online Poll
Will you be getting a flu vaccine this year?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.