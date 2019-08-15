Three $2,500 scholarships recently were awarded to area students in health care by Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary.
Nursing scholarships were given to Mikayla Lecthworth, of Versailles, and Madeline Kindle, a Smith-Cotton graduate. The Bellamy Scholarship, named for longtime auxiliary volunteer Anna Marie Bellamy, went to Ryan Akin, of Sedalia.
Lechthworth, who works as a neurology and cardiology technician, plans to study nursing at State Fair Community College in Sedalia this fall. Kindle, a CNA at Bothwell, will attend Missouri Valley College in Marshall this fall and work toward a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Akin is a 2013 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School and a 2017 graduate of Baker University. He is in his third year of medical school at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Karen Suroff, BRHC Auxiliary Scholarship Committee chairwoman, said the Auxiliary was pleased with the caliber of this year’s applications.
“Congratulations to our scholarship winners,” Suroff said. “The committee wishes them all the best as they continue in their health care careers. It’s our hope that each of them will return to Bothwell and continue to serve our community in the future.”
