The Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary will host a sleep apnea educational seminar from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 in the Bothwell Education Center, 600 E. 14th St. in Sedalia.
“Sleep apnea is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts,” said Jenny Force, Bothwell Sleep Center director. “It is a common disorder that many people experience. If you snore loudly and feel tired even after a full night's sleep, you might have sleep apnea.”
The seminar is an opportunity for people who think they might have sleep apnea or know they do learn more about the disorder and how to live with it. Presenters will include Force and Rachelle Joronen, sleep center coordinator and Certified Respiratory Therapist.
The Bothwell Sleep Center is nationally accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. For more information, email Force at JForce@brhc.org.
