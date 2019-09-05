Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to an informational meeting about Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the lodge gift shop area.
Representatives from the site will be on hand to provide information about the site and to answer questions. The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the site and its operations. Regularly scheduled tours of the lodge will also be available to visitors.
These informational meetings help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the parks and historic sites, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.
Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site is at 19349 Bothwell State Park Rd. in Sedalia. For more information, call 660-827-0510 or visit mostateparks.com.
