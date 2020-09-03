Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.
The public is invited to share comments about the historic site and its operations during the informational meeting. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.
The public is encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain and may be required by local orders.
Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site is located 7 miles north of Sedalia on U.S. Highway 65. Watch for the brown and yellow park signs guiding the way. For more information, call Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site at 660-827-0510.
