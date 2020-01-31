Bothwell Regional Health Center announced dates for its 2020 educational classes and support groups.
Bothwell offers a variety of classes including childbirth education, community CPR/AED/First Aid, safe sitter, and smoking cessation.
Childbirth education classes include Labor and Delivery, Taking Care of Your Newborn, and Breastfeeding or Thinking About It. Classes are free, but preregistration is required. Visit www.brhc.org/classes to register online or call 660-827-9515.
• Labor and Delivery weekday classes will meet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 3 and 5, April 6 and 8, June 1 and 3, July 7 and 9, Aug. 3 and 5, Oct. 5 and 7, and Nov. 10 and 12. Weekend classes will meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 8, May 2 and Sept. 12. Classes meet in the Bothwell Education Center, 600 E. 14th St. in Sedalia. Topics include an overview of labor, delivery and postpartum and what to expect emotionally and medically.
• Taking Care of Your Newborn classes will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 5, March 11, May 13, June 17, July 15, Sept. 16, Oct. 7, and Nov. 4. Topics include bathing, what to expect during the first weeks at home, car seat safety, and infant CPR.
• Breastfeeding or Thinking About It classes will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 3, April 28, May 19, June 30, Aug. 18, Sept. 22, and Dec. 1. Successful breastfeeding techniques will be discussed, and questions will be answered.
For questions about community health education, contact the Bothwell Education Center at classes@brhc.org or 660-827-9515.
