Bothwell Regional Health Center announced dates for its 2020 educational classes and support groups.
Bothwell offers a variety of classes including childbirth education, community CPR/AED/First Aid, safe sitter, and smoking cessation.
Smoking cessation classes are for smokers who are ready to find the support and resources they need to “kick the habit.” The course follows the American Lung Association’s eight-session “Freedom from Smoking” program. Sessions are offered on a periodic basis throughout the year. For more information, contact classes@brhc.org or 660-827-9515.
For questions about community health education, contact the Bothwell Education Center at classes@brhc.org or 660-827-9515.
