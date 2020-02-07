Bothwell Regional Health Center announced dates for its 2020 educational classes and support groups.
Bothwell offers Alzheimer’s, Baby Café, diabetes, grief, High Hopes cancer, and stroke support groups that help people deal with various life issues.
• The High Hopes Cancer Center Support Group helps patients cope with their illness and live more effectively. Meetings are at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 18, March 17, April 21, May 19, June 16, July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 15, Oct. 20, Nov. 17, and Dec. 15 in the Susan O'Brien Fischer Cancer Center on the ground floor of the Canon Center for Cancer and Cardiovascular Care. For more information, contact the Cancer Center at info@brhc.org or 660-829-7792.
• The Stroke Survivors Support Group brings together people who have had a stroke and their families, friends and caregivers for mutual help and support. Meetings will be from 11 a.m. to noon March 6, June 5, Sept. 11, and Dec. 4. For more information, call 660-827-9578.
For questions about community health education, contact the Bothwell Education Center at classes@brhc.org or 660-827-9515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.