Beginning Monday, June 22, Bothwell Regional Health Center will allow a limited number of people to visit patients in the hospital.
Visits will be restricted to one visitor at a time per patient and limited to family members and caregivers. Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Upon entering the hospital, visitors will be given a mask and asked to wear it throughout their visit. Visitors should practice good hand hygiene, social distancing and take precautions when in contact with others. No visitors will be allowed into the hospital who show symptoms of COVID-19.
Also beginning Monday, the hospital’s main entrance will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. All visitors and surgical patients are asked to enter through the main entrance. The Bothwell Cafeteria remains closed to visitors to accommodate social distancing for employees as they eat.
