As it continues to find sources for personal protective equipment for hospital staff, Bothwell Regional Health Center is working with local and Missouri-based businesses.
So far, Bothwell has purchased personal protective equipment for its staff from a number of vendors, including an unusual local source — Zephyr Manufacturing, which primarily produces mops and brooms. President R.J. Lindstrom said he got the idea to temporarily produce masks when he was on various conference calls at the beginning of the pandemic where manufacturers were encouraged to help produce masks and ventilators.
Lindstrom said the company already had the main material and once material for straps was found, some prototypes were made. After getting suggestions from Bothwell, Zephyr started making masks. He said the first masks were shipped in early April and that Bothwell has purchased a few thousand, about half of what Zephyr has produced. The other half has been purchased by a “pretty wide selection of people,” including at least a dozen area manufacturers, retail outlets, and a dentist.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to support our local economy while obtaining vital PPE for the hospital and community,” Bothwell CEO Lori Wightman said in a news release. “This community’s strength and resilience never ceases to impress me, and this situation is no exception. I am confident we will overcome any challenge by working together and supporting one another.”
Lindstrom said Zephyr’s products are primarily bought by industrial users that clean bars, restaurants and public buildings. With most of those places closed during the pandemic, Zephyr has been “very negatively affected.” Switching some of the production to masks has kept about four employees busy who would not have been otherwise, he said.
“There was a little bit of a learning curve, but we have a department in our factory that makes dust mops,” Lindstrom said. “It’s primarily a manual process and those operators were able to adjust to the new product pretty easily. What makes it difficult is the mask has three pleats on each side to make sure it fits better. That was something new, it took some practice and repetition to look the same every time we made them. Other than that, it was just like sewing a dust mop, just a little smaller.”
Bothwell has also partnered with a local seamstress to produce masks for hospital patients as well as Bothwell’s community initiative to create 20,000 masks for area residents with help from the Pettis County Health Center, Katy Trail Community Health, United Way of Pettis County and a large number of volunteers.
The local seamstress, who was not named in the news release, has recently started sewing isolation gowns for Bothwell staff to use when treating patients. The release states the seamstress was affected financially, like many local businesses, by the COVID-19 pandemic and the partnership with Bothwell has allowed her business to remain open.
Through the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Bothwell has been able to connect with Justice Furniture out of Lebanon, Missouri, to provide isolation gowns for the hospital, the release states. The company focused its efforts on manufacturing PPE materials to help maintain normal business operations. It was originally producing isolation gowns for CoxHealth in Springfield and has expanded production, now producing up to 8,000 gowns a day for Missouri hospitals.
“Isolation gowns are one of the most sought after pieces of PPE at this time,” Rick Langdon, Bothwell Materials and Management Director, said in the release. “We appreciate that the company has recognized a need and is working to fulfill it. We are excited to support a state-based company while gaining the supplies needed to continue providing exceptional care for our patients.”
Chris Stewart, CEO of Katy Trail Community Health, and her staff have been working to source their own PPE. She said Langdon told her about Justice Furniture and Katy Trail was able to purchase some gowns from the company as well.
