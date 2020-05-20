Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri’s Summer Program kicked off on Monday, May 18, with about 60 kindergarten through fourth-grade members attending the first day.
BGC is following the recommended health and safety guidelines from the Pettis County Health Department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which includes social distancing, wearing masks and regularly washing hands. Members enjoyed art and craft time, as well as get-to-know-you games on the first day of Club.
“The first day went very smoothly and we appreciate parents and members working together with staff to adapt to this new normal,” said Director of Operations Tyler Hudson.
BGC Executive Director Gary Beckman added that “it was an uplifting day; I think all staff were excited to see our members again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.