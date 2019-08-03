For the more than 1,000 members served each year, back to school time also means back to the Club; enrollment in Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri’s afterschool program is now open.
BGC will once again offer afterschool programming – starting on the first day of school – at all Sedalia elementary schools, The CLUB (those who attend Sedalia Middle School and Smith-Cotton Junior High School), Cole Camp, Dresden, Green Ridge, La Monte, Leeton and Smithton schools. Before-school care will only be available at Parkview Elementary. Programs include homework help, robotics and coding, games, arts, science experiments, outside play, service projects and more. Cost is $5 per day or $20 for the week, or $2 per day for teen members.
“This year will be especially fun because it coincides with the Boys & Girls Club’s 60th anniversary,” Director of Operations Tyler Hudson said. “Each month all Club Sites will have a special ‘1960 Day’ to learn a little about our history and allow our members to join in on special projects.”
Parents and guardians interested in enrolling their child in the afterschool program must fill out a new membership packet, even if their child attended during the Summer Program or last school year. Packets are available at www.bgckids.com. Staff members will also be on-hand during all schools’ Back To School/Open House nights to answer any questions. There is no wait list for BGC programming; parents may sign their child up at any time.
For more information, call the Club at 826-8331 or go to www.bgckids.com.
