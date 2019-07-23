Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri was well-represented during the Midwest Regional Youth of the Year competition hosted July 17-18 in Chicago. BGC member Jazzmine Jones, who was named the Missouri Youth of the Year winner earlier this spring, competed against 12 other state winners for the top title and honor.
“At the celebration, when Jazzmine introduced herself as the Missouri Youth of the year she exuded such confidence and showed tremendous pride in being the representative from our state,” said Executive Director Gary Beckman, who attended the regional competition along with several other staffers and board members. “During this incredible experience Jazzmine made friendships with other Youth of the Year and learned how to be a leader and role model.”
Within BGC, Jones attended the Cole Camp site where she worked as a Junior Staff member, running programs and mentoring younger members, and is currently a staffer at the Club’s Summer program. In the fall she’ll be headed to the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she plans to major in social work.
“Jazzmine may not have won the regional title but we are still proud of her,” Beckman added. “She was the first from our Club to ever win a state title and proved herself to be very worthy of the honor. We know she’s going on to bigger and better things and will do very well in the world.”
