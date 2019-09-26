Despite the threat of rain, Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri had a great turnout at the sixth annual Putting “Fore” The Kids Golf Tournament, presented by Tyson, hosted Sept. 21 at Royal Oaks Golf Course. The event brought 17 golf teams out for a day on the links and raised $11,672 for local children’s programs.
“We are so thankful, and grateful, to all the teams who played this year,” said Special Events Director Andrea Smith. “The rain fortunately held off and everyone was able to get in a full day of golfing fun at the tournament. The money raised will go toward enriching programs that more than 550 children take part in every day at Boys & Girls Club.”
A Flight first-place winners were Sam Peoples, Lynn Sullivan, Doug Carney and Jacob Ditmer with a score of 51. B Flight first-place winners were Roger Austin, Marc Mateja, Eric Mateja, and Keaton Mateja with a score of 64. Longest Drive winner was Alan Quattlebaum, Longest Putt winner was Bryan Parks and Closest to the Pin winner was Carol Rugen.
A Flight second-place winners were Joe Eccleton, Bryan Parks, George Bowler and Rick Babineaux with a score of 52. B Flight second-place winners were Justin Hubbs, Gary Beckman, David Gerke and Bob Wooldridge with a score of 65.
