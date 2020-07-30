Open for one night only, Casino Night at “Club Blue” was a success, bringing in nearly $14,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri. The event, a speakeasy-themed fundraiser presented by The W-K Family of Dealerships, featured blackjack, craps, roulette, plinko, a mini-Texas Hold’Em tournament and more.
“We are so thankful to everyone who sponsored, attended and volunteered at Casino Night,” said Special Events Director Andrea Smith. “We are in uncertain and unprecedented times right now, so being able to offer a night out full of fun for our Boys & Girls Club investors was wonderful.”
As a bonus, this year’s Casino Night featured a 1920s prohibition-era theme, complete with a “speakeasy” back door entrance, secret password and specialty cocktails. Many guests also dressed up for the occasion, showing off their best sequins and fringe as they competed to win a first-place prize of a trip for two of their choosing or second place prize of 1920s themed liquors from Tom’s Town Distillery.
“A special thanks to The W-K Family of Dealerships for their ongoing support of Boys & Girls Club,” Smith said. “We are so grateful for all they do in the community and for BGC.”
First place winner was Gabby White, second place was Megan Page, and Steve Goalder won the mini-Texas Hold’Em Tournament.
Photos from Casino Night can be seen on the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri’s Facebook page.
