It was a beautiful day to spend outside for a great cause Monday as the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri hosted the seventh annual Putting “Fore” the Kids Golf Tournament, presented by McCarthy Toyota of Sedalia.
Sixteen teams competed for the top honors and bragging rights at the tournament which was hosted at The Sedalia Country Club and raised nearly $9,400 for Boys & Girls Club.
“We couldn’t have asked for better weather and a better turnout of Boys & Girls Club supporters,” said Special Events Director Andrea Smith. “Bringing the tournament back to the Sedalia Country Club was wonderful and we’re thankful to everyone who came out and spent the day with us.”
First place winners were R.J. Lindstrom, Brendan Hurley and Greg Nehring who shot a 57. Second place winners were John Smeltzer, Abby Smeltzer and Brian Vincent who shot a 58. Women’s longest drive winner was Pat Rinehart, men’s longest drive winner was Brendan Hurley, closest to the pin winner was Larry Warner and longest putt winner was Jeff Haines.
