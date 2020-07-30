Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Taco Bell Foundation to enhance programming at The CLUB, which serves members in fifth grade and up. Funding will specifically go to Academic Success Program needs, including Power Hour homework help, STEAM, Coding for the Future, Robotics and more.
“We are extremely thankful to the Taco Bell Foundation for this important grant,” said The CLUB Site Director Ryan Willoughby. “In addition to using the funding for program supplies, we are already planning several educational field trips that will let our members expand their knowledge of STEAM subjects.”
Funding will also be used to make needed upgrades to CLUB furniture and storage areas to allow for a more organized environment for members.
Since 2010, the Taco Bell Foundation has awarded more than $50 million to local charities and nonprofits across the country, including $8 million in funding in 2020. This is the third consecutive year BGC has received a grant from the Taco Bell Foundation.
“Without the generosity of the Taco Bell Foundation it wouldn’t be possible to provide our older CLUB members these great educational opportunities,” Willoughby said. “We are proud to partner with the Taco Bell Foundation to ensure the next generation of community leaders have the tools they need to succeed.”
