Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri members will have new and increased opportunities to take part in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs thanks to a grant from the Union Pacific Foundation. The $10,000 award will be used to fund robotics and coding programs at all of the Club’s Sedalia locations.
“Union Pacific’s mission to build safe, prosperous, and vibrant communities parallels what Boys & Girls Clubs strive to accomplish,” said BGC Executive Director Gary Beckman. “We are very pleased to work alongside Union Pacific to strengthen our community through our members.”
The Union Pacific Foundation prioritizes funding for direct services and efforts that build the capacity of organizations focused on safety, community spaces and workforce development, including putting youth on the right track by building foundational STEM skills needed in a variety of careers.
“Union Pacific has a long-standing commitment to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve and where our employees live and work,” said Foundation President Scott Moore in a press release. “Our vision is that Union Pacific employees will take pride in their company's civic leadership and that our customers and shareholders will appreciate and recognize Union Pacific as an excellent corporate citizen.”
BGC offers a variety of STEM-related programs including robotics and Coding for the Future, which give even the youngest kindergarten members opportunities to learn new STEM skills.
“Union Pacific’s investment will drive STEM programming at Club Sites to develop our future innovators,” Beckman added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.