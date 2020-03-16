Safety is the number one priority of Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri and the Club doing everything possible to keep members, staff and volunteers protected from the COVID-19 virus. After monitoring local and state health reports, BGC has decided to close all Club Sites through the end of the week, March 20.
“Across our area, state and nation we are seeing a broad spectrum of decisions about closing schools, other Boys & Girls Clubs and public spaces,” said Executive Director Gary Beckman. “We have chosen to error on the side of caution, with our Boys & Girls Club family’s health and safety in mind and suspend operations at all 12 Club sites this week.”
If local school districts decide to extend spring breaks and keep schools closed beyond March 20, Boys & Girls Club will also be closed. In the meantime, BGC is advising all families and youth to continue to take precautions as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control including avoiding close contact with people who are sick, avoiding touching your face, covering a cough or sneeze, staying at home when feeling sick, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
“We will be continually evaluating health reports and will provide additional guidance to our community stakeholders as we learn more,” Beckman said. “As always, we place the safety of our Boys & Girls Club family at the highest level.”
Those with questions about Club Site closings should contact 660-826-8331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.