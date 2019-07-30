The Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri will host a National Night Out and 60th-anniversary kickoff event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Parkview Elementary.
The Boys & Girls Club’s fifth annual National Night Out promotes police-community partnerships: crime, drug and violence prevention; safety; and neighborhood unity. Locally, BGCWCM is celebrating 60 years of helping kids on the road to Great Futures.
It will include a barbecue dinner, rootbeer floats, carnival, live music, photobooth, kids’ artwork, Tyler Utz Racing, giveaways, visits from local law enforcement and first responders, and booths from local agencies such as Child Safe of Central Missouri, Katy Trail Community Health, Pettis County Health Center and Compass Health.
Bring an item to donate to Animal FAIR or the Sedalia Animal Shelter and be entered into a drawing for a gift card.
The event is free. For more information, call 660-826-8331.
