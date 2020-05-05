The Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri announced Tuesday it will begin its annual Summer Program two weeks early to assist those needing childcare and give children a safe, fun and educational place to go now that school is not in session. The Summer Program will begin Monday, May 18 at Parkview Elementary.
“Thanks to our partnership with the Sedalia 200 School District, Superintendent Steve Triplett and Parkview Principal Stephanie Jackson, and the hard work behind the scenes of our staff and board members, we are able to open our doors early to serve those who need us most,” Executive Director Gary Beckman said in a press release. “Right now we are only able to open to members in kindergarten through fourth grade but we are working to secure a location for our fifth grade and up members.”
The Boys & Girls Club staff have been working to create and implement proper health and safety protocols to ensure the safety of the children and staff.
According to the release, “children will have their temperature checked before they enter the building and at least two times throughout the day. There will be a 9 to 1 ratio and members will stay in one classroom throughout the day, including during lunch and snack times. Members will be allowed outside playtime with social distancing measures in place.
“Dedicated staff will clean and sanitize rooms and program supplies throughout the day and regular handwashing and hand sanitizing will occur for everyone,” the release continues. “BGC staff will also wear masks, though members are not required to. If parents would like their child to wear a mask they will have to provide one.”
Triplett expressed his gratitude for the return of the program.
"We are grateful that Boys and Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri is working to offer programs for local students and families,” Triplett said via email. “Parkview Elementary has been a consistent home for Boys & Girls Club activities and with the health protocols the club has announced, we are confident that club members will be in a safe, fun, learning environment."
The program is open to any child in kindergarten through fourth grade not just Sedalia Sites. Children do not have to be school year members. Intrested parents are asked to complete a membership packet available next week and to visit the club’s Facebook page for updates.
“Staff have been doing a great job providing virtual programming for members since we’ve been closed, but I think everyone is looking forward to seeing them in person and getting back to what will be the new normal,” Beckman said in the release. “This is a learning process for all of us and we ask that we be patient with each other to ensure a smooth reopening for everyone. We’re looking forward to seeing our members again soon.”
The Boys & Girls Club Summer Program will be from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 18 through Aug. 14. Fees are $10 per day, which includes lunch and snack. Interested parents must fill out a Summer Program packet at www.bgckids.com/become-a-member; payment information will be available at the website as well. For more information, call the Club at 660-826-8331.
