Missionaries Terry and Carolyn Routon will speak at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at Broadway Baptist Church, 2119 E. Broadway Blvd. The Routons serve the Lord in Haiti primarily with prison ministry, school ministry, and training pastors and other church leaders. They are in Sedalia with the Harmony Baptist Association’s On Mission Celebration.
