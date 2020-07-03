Mr. and Mrs. Phil Brown celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a surprise anniversary dinner hosted by their family.
Dolores Gail Sims and Phil Brown were married June 27, 1970, at the First United Methodist Church in Sedalia.
Mr. Sims is retired from Alcan Cable. Mrs. Sims is retired from Crown Power and Equipment in La Monte.
The couple have two children, Lisa Ditzfeld and Eric Brown, and two grandchildren.
The family hosted a surprise anniversary dinner for the couple in Sedalia.
