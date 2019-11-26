Kenneth “Kenny” Brown will observe his 73rd birthday Nov. 29.
He was born Nov. 29, 1946, in Benton County.
Kenneth enjoys watching television, taking walks and riding his bike.
Birthday cards may be sent to Kennth at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
