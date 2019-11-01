Elda Bryson will celebrate her birthday with family over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Elda is a member of Christ & Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoys volunteering at the church and helping with Meals on Wheels. Her passion is her family and cooking for others.
Elda’s family says she has a kind heart and loves to laugh and enjoy life.
She has three daughters, Robin, Rhonda and Rita; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
