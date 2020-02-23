Mary Frances Bugh, of Cole Camp, will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the American Legion in Cole Camp.
She is married to Le Roy Bugh. Mary Frances is a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, of Pyrmont, a member of American Legion Post No. 305 Auxiliary and is active in the Cole Camp Senior Center, Cole Camp Museum and 40 & 8 Auxiliary.
She has five children, Cindy (Mark) Gardner, of Brookfield, Allen (Janet) Borchers, of Springfield, Peggy (Bob) Bay, of Sedalia, Terry (Becky) Bugh, of Sevierville, Tennessee, and David (Pam) Bochers, of Blue Springs; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.