The Ever Ready/Red White and Blue clubs at Burns Chapel Free Will Baptist Church celebrated their yearly anniversary with a dinner and show Sunday, Sept. 15. The guest entertainment for the afternoon was “Sister Liedell” also known as Evangelist Evelyn Elmore, of Higginsville. Elmore creates church skits which are humorous. During the event, the church also shared in the celebration of Elmore and her husband Glenn’s 50th anniversary. To top off the day Elmore brought along a special friend and guest, Evangelist Beverly Broadus Green, the mother of well-known rapper and songwriter Snoop Dogg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.