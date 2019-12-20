Burns Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 207 E. Pettis St., will host a Family Feud contest Saturday, Dec. 28. Teams of five people are needed; the last team standing will win the jackpot. The cost to enter for each team is $25. The winning team will receive half of the pot that was collected from all the teams entering. The more teams that enter, the bigger the winning pot. For more information, call 660-281-3454.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.