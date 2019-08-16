Burns Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 207 E. Pettis St., will celebrate its 115th anniversary Aug. 24 and 25. There will be a pre-anniversary musical at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 and special services at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Mt. Pisgah Free Will Baptist Church, of New Madrid, will be the guests Sunday and will present the morning and afternoon services. Burns Free Will Baptist is pastored by Bishop Paul L. Jones.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Jussie Smollett considering lawsuit
- Kirsten Dunst couldn't hold her kid on Sundays after getting spray tan on him
- Lemon Raspberry gets thumbs up from prosecutors, First Lady
- Parson talks agriculture, weather challenges
- Liberty Park Stadium experiences break-in
- Sedalia Showcase features DeLong’s
- Blackwater Church to host Blessings Day
- Comedian Browning to perform next week
Most Popular
Articles
- Missouri State Fair opening weekend highlights
- Smithton man killed in Cooper crash
- Highlights for Tuesday at the Missouri State Fair
- PCAD employees form Local 5229
- Police Reports Aug. 10
- Man killed in Sedalia crash
- Court cases progress in Pettis, Cooper Circuit Courts
- Sedalia Aesthetics moves to new location
- Reed Anniversary
- Admission discounts offered throughout state fair
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.