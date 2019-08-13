Pettis County families that still need backpacks and school supplies for their students can sign up for the C.A.C.T.U.S. late registration by Saturday, Aug. 17 at www.sedaliacactus.org. Details about the late distribution on Monday, Aug. 19 are on the website.
