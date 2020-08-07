C.A.C.T.U.S. will host a drive-thru distribution of free backpacks and school supplies Monday, Aug. 10 and Tuesday, Aug. 11 behind Convention Hall in Liberty Park. Supplies are for Pettis County students. No pre-registration is required but a form must be filled out before receiving supplies. Find the form at sedaliacactus.org or pick up a form at Open Door, Salvation Army, Missouri Valley Community Action Agency, or the Pettis County Health Center. Distribution times are based on the first letter of the parent’s last name. Times are listed on the form and sedaliacactus.org.

