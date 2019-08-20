Cat Assistance Team-Sedalia, a local animal welfare organization, will host a Sock Hop concert fundraiser from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 at The Lantern House. The venue will be open at 5 p.m. serving dinner.
The concert will feature live music from Come Back Buddy, a '50s era-style band. Their repertoire includes hits by Buddy Holly, Elvis, Chubby Checker, Roy Orbinson, Fats Domino, Ricky Nelson, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Conway Twitty, the Diamonds and others. Based in central Arizona, CBB has been performing professionally for more than 20 years.
Tickets for the dance are $10 in advance or $12 at the door and are available through Eventbrite and local C.A.T.S. volunteers. Tour T-shirts will be available and a 50/50 raffle.
All funds raised will benefit Cat Assistance Team-Sedalia and will be used for the vet care and spay and neuter surgeries of stray cats in Sedalia. Since September 2018, C.A.T.S has spayed and neutered more than 200 stray cats in Sedalia, taken in more than 100 stray cats, kittens, and puppies and have found homes for 75 animals.
