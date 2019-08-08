Artists and crafters are invited to be a part of the 44th annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2, sponsored by Mid-Missouri Artists Inc., and Warrensburg Parks and Recreation. The show will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. There is no admission charge.
All items sold are required to be created by the artist or crafter, with no items purchased for resale. The show typically includes a variety of quality hand-crafted arts and crafts including Christmas or other holiday decorations and ornaments, clothing, stained glass, jewelry, quilts, dried flowers, wreaths and flower arrangements, photography, wood crafts, baskets, pottery, batiks, folk art, and art in several mediums.
For more information, email Rebecca Limback at rlimback@gmail.com. A printable entry form and information sheet are available at midmissouriartists.webs.com. The deadline for applying for booth space is Oct. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.