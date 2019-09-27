David and Libby Callis, of Sedalia, announce the engagement of their daughter, Grace Elizabeth Callis, to Justin Craig Root. He is the son of Craig and Denise Root, of Sacramento, California.
The future bride is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia where she earned a degree in Textile and Apparel Management and became a member of Chi Omega. She is an assistant buyer of women’s apparel at Zulily in Seattle, Washington.
The future groom is a graduate of the University of Arkansas. He earned a degree in Business and Supply Chain Management from the Walton School of Business. He is a project engineer for Skanska Construction Co. in Seattle, Washington.
A fall 2020 wedding is planned.
