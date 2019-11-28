Calvary Baptist Church, 1015 W. 16th St., will host an Adult Bible Study from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2. The guest speaker will be John Streit. Music for the event will feature Christmas carols. The event is a potluck; the church will provide the meat. For more information, call the Harmony Baptist Association at 660-826-2070.
