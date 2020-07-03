Calvary Baptist Church, 1015 W. 16th St., will host an adult Bible study from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 6. The guest speaker will be Robert Sisney and music will be provided by Duane Duchesne. Refreshments will be catered.
For more information, call Harmony Baptist Association at 660-826-2070.
