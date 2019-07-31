From Aug. 2-9, every dollar donated to The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri’s Buddy Pack program will be doubled by Missouri Employers Mutual as part of the MEM Buddy Pack Match.
It is the second year of the campaign, and MEM has pledged to match up to $25,000.
Donations can be made at buddypackshelp.com. Running shortly before school begins, the campaign will raise funds to pay for packages of food given to children in need every weekend of the school year. The packs are made to provide nutrition when students are without access to school lunches, including items like granola bars and peanut butter.
In 2018, The Food Bank distributed 54,104 pounds of food at 10 Pettis County schools through the Buddy Pack program.
It is estimated one in five children in Missouri are food insecure, meaning they lack access to enough food for a healthy, active life. In 2018, The Food Bank distributed 7,500 Buddy Packs a week to more than 150 schools across its 32-county service area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.